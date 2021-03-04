IIT-Kanpur launches online certificate programme in blockchain technology

The certificate programme in blockchain technology is of four months. File

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on Thursday in partnership with the online learning platform Simplilearn announced a professional certificate programme in blockchain technology. The professionals working as software developers, IT professionals, engineers, analysts, technical leads can pursue this course as it covers the most in-demand skills in the blockchain. The certificate programme is for four months.

The course covered key domains of applications of blockchain technology, bitcoin, platforms that use Blockchain, application building on ethereum, hyper ledger, and other prospects. The programme will be distributed into over 70 hours of applied learning and 50 hours of self-paced learning.

Sandeep Shukla, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur said, “With the application of blockchain growing beyond cryptocurrency, there is an upsurge in blockchain-related jobs. As the demand for talent rises, there is a need to further blockchain education in India and train the upcoming generation of blockchain developers.”

The successful candidates will get a certificate of completion from IIT Kanpur.