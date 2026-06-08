JoSAA Counselling 2026: IIT Kanpur sets up helpdesk to guide JEE Advanced qualifiers

More information about the open house is available on josaa.nic.in (Representative Image/AI)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched an official JoSAA Counselling helpdesk 2026 to assist JEE Advanced-qualified candidates during the ongoing Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. The initiative has been introduced by the institute’s Academics and Career Council (AnC) to provide aspirants with reliable guidance as they make crucial decisions regarding their higher education.

Eligible candidates can join the helpdesk by scanning the QR code on the official poster or by filling the form at: forms.gle/YH8Tzw5p4cz5dDbf6.

In addition to the counselling helpdesk, IIT Kanpur will host an online JoSAA Open House on June 9, 2026, at 10 am for JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers and their parents. The session will be attended by the institute’s Director, Deans, and senior faculty members, who will share information on academic programmes, research opportunities, campus life, placements, and student support initiatives.