JoSAA Counselling 2026: IIT Kanpur sets up helpdesk to guide JEE Advanced qualifiers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched an official JoSAA Counselling helpdesk 2026 to assist JEE Advanced-qualified candidates during the ongoing Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. The initiative has been introduced by the institute’s Academics and Career Council (AnC) to provide aspirants with reliable guidance as they make crucial decisions regarding their higher education.
Eligible candidates can join the helpdesk by scanning the QR code on the official poster or by filling the form at: forms.gle/YH8Tzw5p4cz5dDbf6.
In addition to the counselling helpdesk, IIT Kanpur will host an online JoSAA Open House on June 9, 2026, at 10 am for JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers and their parents. The session will be attended by the institute’s Director, Deans, and senior faculty members, who will share information on academic programmes, research opportunities, campus life, placements, and student support initiatives.
Participants will also have the opportunity to interact directly with the institute leadership during a live question-and-answer session and seek clarification on various aspects of academics, student life, and the JoSAA counselling process. Details regarding participation are available on the official JoSAA website josaa.nic.in.
The helpdesk became operational on June 2, shortly after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results. It functions through an official WhatsApp community that connects aspirants with verified IIT Kanpur student mentors from various academic departments. Through this platform, candidates can seek first-hand information and receive personalized guidance from current students.
The online community includes department-specific doubt groups, general discussion forums, and dedicated announcement channels to ensure aspirants have access to timely updates and accurate information throughout the counselling period.
According to Adwaaiit Pande, General Secretary (UG), Academics and Career Council, IIT Kanpur, the initiative aims to help students make informed choices about their academic future. He said the helpdesk reflects the institute’s commitment to offering honest and practical guidance from those who have already experienced the admission process and campus life.
Through interactions with student volunteers, candidates can gain insights into branch selection, preference ordering during JoSAA counselling, academic flexibility, curriculum structure, placements, internships, research opportunities, higher studies, and student life at IIT Kanpur. Information on hostels, clubs, festivals, and campus facilities will also be available.
The JoSAA 2026 registration and choice-filling process will remain open until June 11. The IIT Kanpur helpdesk will continue functioning throughout the counselling cycle and remain active until the completion of seat allocation rounds in mid-July, providing sustained support to aspiring engineering students.