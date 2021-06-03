IIT Kanpur launches four eMasters programmes

The programmes are designed to help upskill working professionals, with industry experience and thus help them explore a wider range of career options (Source: official website)

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on Thursday launched 4 eMasters programmes aimed at enabling a seamless remote learning process during the pandemic. The 4 e-masters include programs in Communication Systems, Cybersecurity, Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management, and Commodity Markets and Risk Management.

The programmes are designed to help upskill working professionals, with industry experience and thus help them explore a wider range of career options. Corporates may sponsor these programmes for their employees.

The application process will take place in July and the programmes will begin from mid-August. The institute will release details about eligibility, fees, and admission, shortly, on their official website.

The programmes will take place online and will be conducted by faculty from IIT Kanpur. Candidates, in this programme, will be required to complete a certain fixed number of courses in a flexible time period. Apart from online teaching, the programmes will also consist of on-campus practical training such as lab visits, lab sessions and demonstrations, for a period of two weeks.

“In order to be effective and remain relevant in the evolving scenarios, professionals are required to continually upgrade their knowledge and keep up with the latest developments in diverse fields. It has, therefore, become imperative to provide access to a complete ecosystem of knowledge. IIT Kanpur is introducing eMasters degree program to address the said requirement. The eMasters program is expected to help employed personnel from industry and various other backgrounds enhance their skill sets and improve their employability. The program will also help people enhance their qualification by obtaining a formal degree in state of the art areas.”, said Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.