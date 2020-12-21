IIT-Kanpur launches diploma programme in Earth Science

The programme will focus in three core areas- geodesy, navigation and mapping, remote sensing and GIS

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has launched a diploma programme in geodesy, the science of measuring the Earth. The programme, under the Department of Civil Engineering, will focus on three core areas — geodesy, navigation and mapping, remote sensing and GIS, according to the institute.

The programme will be open to candidates from various backgrounds including civil engineering, computer science, information technology, electrical and electronics, mining, geoinformatics, physics, mathematics, Earth science, environmental science, geography, etc. The candidates who have qualified GATE can apply for the programme.

The diploma programme will add to the skillsets of working professionals from government institutions, industry, faculty members, and researchers in academic institutions involved in teaching, research and development.

Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said: “Geodesy is an area where well-qualified technical human resources, research activities, and geodetic infrastructure are required at the national level for the fast-developing infrastructure requirements in the country today. The National Center for Geodesy (NCG) has been established to enhance expertise in Geodesy and allied areas.”

The Geodesy has applications in monitoring earthquake, volcanic, landslide, and weather hazard recognition and response, soil health, water resources, and drought surveillance, climate change including monitoring the polar ice cover, oil spill clean-ups; GPS timing and autonomous vehicle development.

