IIT-Kanpur launches course on quantitative finance and risk management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has curated an updated course in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management, which will guide all the professionals who work in the finance or economic sector to get better equipped with the ongoing and impending changes. The last application window for the degree is open till June 3, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at emasters.iitk.ac.in.

One of the most important players in AI-driven services is the financial sector. Blockchain, Machine Learning, Market and Data Intelligence, Quantitative Modeling, and other technologies have a track record of assisting professionals in predicting and managing risks so they can make better decisions. To help budding traders, commodity market specialists, and finance enthusiasts make a valuable impact in alternative investment segments, IIT Kanpur has created this unique eMasters degree in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management with the right blend of theory and practice.

Professionals with this degree can specialise in the ever-evolving fields of finance, making a significant difference in whatever job role they hold. They will also be taught how to manage finance treasury models using cutting-edge technology. The degree’s real-world curriculum consists of ten modules, including economics fundamentals, complex derivatives, big data analysis, treasury, and credit risk management, to name a few. It also exposes students to quantitative modelling and theory through finance-specific R, Python, Machine Learning, and Blockchain modules.

The executive-friendly format allows professionals to complete the degree in anywhere from one to three years. IIT Kanpur campus visits, mentorship, and career support are all included in the degree. Professionals who enrol in the programme now will have the opportunity to help shape the new arch for their organisations as they navigate the modern finance revolution. They will gain the multifaceted expertise needed to shape and build the country’s economic future.