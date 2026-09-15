IIT Kanpur launches certificate programme on Python for AI, ML and deep learning

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has introduced a certificate programme on Python for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning. This four-week programme will be conducted from December 14, 2026, to January 15, 2027, in online mode.

Applications for the programme are now open for students, scholars, faculty members, industry professionals, and research and development (R&D) staff. Meritorious class 11 and 12 students are also eligible to participate. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the institute, iitk.ac.in, to apply for the programme by paying the prescribed registration fee.

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