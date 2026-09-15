IIT Kanpur launches certificate programme on Python for AI, ML and deep learning

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has introduced a certificate programme on Python for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning. This four-week programme will be conducted from December 14, 2026, to January 15, 2027, in online mode.
Applications for the programme are now open for students, scholars, faculty members, industry professionals, and research and development (R&D) staff. Meritorious class 11 and 12 students are also eligible to participate. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the institute, iitk.ac.in, to apply for the programme by paying the prescribed registration fee.
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According to IIT Kanpur, the programme will comprise Python projects based on real-world datasets from areas including business, medicine, science and engineering. Participants will work with Python libraries such as NumPy, Matplotlib, Pandas, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow and Keras.
Through this certificate programme, the institute aims to provide participants with in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience of implementing algorithms and software of AIML and Neural Networks (NN) in projects, research and placements to accelerate their careers.
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The classes will be conducted by IIT Kanpur through the Zoom platform. According to the institute, sessions will be scheduled during evenings and weekends to make it easier for participants to attend.
No prior programming experience is required to enrol in the programme. Participants will need a laptop with Python installed. They may use integrated development environments (IDEs) such as Anaconda or Spyder for Python programming.
Candidates can visit the official website mentioned above for details on registration dates, the application process, and the programme schedule.