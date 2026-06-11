IIT Kanpur launches Bachelor of Cybersecurity degree, no JEE Advanced score required

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced the launch of a new undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B Cyber) from the 2026-27 academic session. The programme will begin in July 2026 and will be offered through the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems.

Admissions to the programme will not be conducted through JEE Advanced. Instead, candidates will be shortlisted based on their JEE Main scores and evidence of prior work in the field of cybersecurity. Shortlisted applicants will then be required to appear for an in-person assessment at the IIT Kanpur campus. The assessment process will include a hackathon.