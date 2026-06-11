IIT Kanpur launches Bachelor of Cybersecurity degree, no JEE Advanced score required

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced the launch of a new undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B Cyber) from the 2026-27 academic session. The programme will begin in July 2026 and will be offered through the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems.
Admissions to the programme will not be conducted through JEE Advanced. Instead, candidates will be shortlisted based on their JEE Main scores and evidence of prior work in the field of cybersecurity. Shortlisted applicants will then be required to appear for an in-person assessment at the IIT Kanpur campus. The assessment process will include a hackathon.
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According to the institute, the four-year programme has been designed with a combination of academic training and practical experience. Students will spend the first two years on campus studying cybersecurity concepts through coursework and laboratory-based training. The curriculum is intended to provide theoretical foundations as well as hands-on exposure in controlled environments.
The remaining two years will be devoted to internships with government security organisations. During this period, students will work on cybersecurity-related projects and real-world security challenges as part of their training.
The institute said the programme has been introduced in view of the increasing importance of cybersecurity and the need for trained professionals in the sector. IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal stated that cybersecurity has become a critical area, particularly for the protection of digital infrastructure and national systems.
Nitin Saxena, Dean of the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems, said the programme aims to combine academic instruction with practical experience to prepare professionals for the cybersecurity sector.
IIT Kanpur said a dedicated webpage for the programme is being developed and is expected to go live next week. Detailed information regarding eligibility, admissions and the application process will be made available on the portal.