IIT Kanpur launches 6-month online certificate course in AI, machine learning for business analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate course on Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics, aimed at equipping graduates and working professionals with industry-focused skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and business analytics.

According to IIT Kanpur, the online programme will commence on October 3, 2026, and will focus on helping participants use AI and data-driven technologies for business decision-making across sectors such as finance, marketing, consulting, operations, product management and business analytics. Admissions are open until mid-September 2026.

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The programme is open to graduates from any discipline who have secured at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognised university or institution. Candidates with three or more years of relevant work experience can apply with a minimum 40% aggregate marks, the institute said.