IIT Kanpur launches 6-month online certificate course in AI, machine learning for business analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate course on Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics, aimed at equipping graduates and working professionals with industry-focused skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and business analytics.
According to IIT Kanpur, the online programme will commence on October 3, 2026, and will focus on helping participants use AI and data-driven technologies for business decision-making across sectors such as finance, marketing, consulting, operations, product management and business analytics. Admissions are open until mid-September 2026.
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The programme is open to graduates from any discipline who have secured at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognised university or institution. Candidates with three or more years of relevant work experience can apply with a minimum 40% aggregate marks, the institute said.
Step 1: Visit the IIT Kanpur course application page.
Step 2: Click Apply or Register Interest.
Step 3: Create an account or sign in.
Step 4: Fill in the online application form.
Step 5: Upload your required documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee.
Step 7: Submit your application.
Step 8: Wait for the admission confirmation from IIT Kanpur.
The institute said the course has been developed in collaboration with faculty from leading IITs and IIMs. It will cover Python and R programming, data analysis, data visualisation, machine learning and generative AI, with an emphasis on practical applications and solving real-world business problems.
Prof. Abhinav Tripathi, Programme Coordinator and faculty member in the Department of Management Sciences, IIT Kanpur, said AI and machine learning have become essential capabilities across industries and that the programme has been designed to provide participants with practical, industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on exposure to these technologies for business applications.
IIT Kanpur said the course is intended to help participants build skills in AI-driven analytics, automate routine tasks and generate actionable business insights through hands-on learning.