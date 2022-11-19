IIT-Kanpur launches 5 new eMasters programmes in economics, fintech and business analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has launched five new eMasters degree programmes in economics, fintech and business analytics. The programmes do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers.

To register candidates have to visit the official website – emasters.iitk.ac.in. The last date to register for the January 2023 batch is December 4. These three eMasters degree programmes are being offered by the Department of Economic Sciences, IIT Kanpur.

The classes will only be conducted on weekend via live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused real-world curriculums are taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur.

These also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. Participants of these eMasters degree programmes get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network,

The eMasters degree program in economics and finance in business will equip professionals with a practical understanding of financial concepts, economic tools, and pricing mechanisms with a core emphasis on business finance.

The eMasters degree programme in economics, finance and data analytics will help professionals deepen their understanding of economics and finance with strong exposure to quantitative economics and data analysis.

The Economics, Finance, and Public Policy programme will help professionals build relevant knowledge and capabilities integral to dynamic policy planning and implementation process.