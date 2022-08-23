scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

IIT Kanpur, King George’s Medical University join hands to launch fellowship programme; list of selected candidates released

The list of nine selected candidates is available on the official website of the programme — sibshine.com.

IIT Kanpur, Fellowship programmeThe SIB-SHInE programme is sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. (File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Lucknow have joined hands to launch the DBT School of International Biodesign-Synergizing Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SIB-SHInE) fellowship programme. The list of selected candidates is available on the official website of the programme — sibshine.com.

This will be a year-long, full time dedicated residential fellowship programme that will focus on helping the next generation of biomedical entrepreneurs. The SIB-SHInE programme is sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Read |List of new courses launched by IITs this year

The initial batch will have nine candidates who will first scout critical biomedical problems by shadowing doctors, nurses and patients at KGMU Lucknow in first three months of the programme, which will constitute the Clinical Immersion segment.

After that, the fellows will move to IIT Kanpur campus where the conceptual basis will be formed based on the identified problems. In the Creation stage, the fellows will be guided to develop the prototypes based on the findings. This will be followed by the final stage – Corroboration, where the prototypes will go through clinical trials for ascertaining the efficacy.

According to the official schedule, the fellowship programme will commence on September 1 with the selected candidates — Shreya Nair, Mohammad Zahid Khan, Avinash Patil, Om Prakash Ramesh Kumar, Shubhabrata Sarkar, Sumit Vaish, Prithu Prasad, Valli Devi Bolla and Kushagra Asthana.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:11:42 pm
