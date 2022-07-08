IIT Kanpur, KGMU Lucknow jointly launch fellowship program for biomedical entrepreneurs

IIT Kanpur and KGMU Lucknow have jointly launched a School of International Biodesign – Synergizing Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SIB-SHInE) program. This year-long full time residential fellowship program aims at creating the next generation of biomedical entrepreneurs. The program also envisages making an impact in the global medical device market by promoting development of India-specific, globally relevant medical devices.

A monthly stipend of Rs 60,000 will be given to all the selected fellows.

The experts in biodesign and clinical innovation, medical technology development, entrepreneurship and finance management make up the leadership of the SIB SHInE program. The fellows will receive curated instructions and mentorship from the experts throughout the program.

The program offers opportunities to young minds to become biomedical entrepreneurs and launch their own venture, with highly rewarding living allowance, and access to global MedTech industry mentors.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, “At IIT Kanpur, there has been a significant acceleration in research and innovation in the MedTech domain. Our aim is to enrich the health ecosystem of our nation with indigenous and low-cost MedTech devices and services. This SIB SHInE fellowship sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), is essential in this regard. The fellowship will not only further research and innovation in the MedTech domain, but most importantly will pave the way ahead in realizing our vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by supporting indigenous talent with critical R&D and entrepreneurial support.”

Prof. Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Professor, Biological Sciences & Bioengineering Department, IIT Kanpur, and Faculty-in-charge, SIB SHInE, said, “The healthcare workers use a wide array of engineered products. They know what to use but they may not know how to build those. The engineers on the other hand, knows how to build engineered products but don’t necessarily know what to build. The SIB-SHInE program of IIT Kanpur and KGMU will bridge this gap and can potentially change the way how medical devices enter our hospitals.”

The program is based on the philosophy of 4Cs, that is – Clinical Immersion, Conception, Creation and Corroborations. As per IIT-K, the program will commence with the deployment of a multi-disciplinary team of SIB SHInE fellows who will undergo clinical immersion at KGMU Lucknow. During clinical immersion, the fellows will team up with the doctors and identify various unmet clinical needs.

Upon completing their clinical immersion, fellows will move to IIT Kanpur to begin the prototype development for the identified biomedical problems.

The program is sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India. IIT Kanpur and KGMU are the second set of institutes after IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi to launch this program.

The program is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 cohort until July 20. Candidates can visit the official website — http://www.sibshine.com — for more details .