IIT Kanpur invites applications for eMasters degree programme in Communication Systems: Check how to apply, eligibility, fees

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) is inviting applications for eMasters degree programme in Communication Systems. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this programme at the official IIT-K website — emasters.iitk.ac.in.

Interested candidates have time till November 12 to fill the application form.

eMasters degree programme in Communication Systems: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IIT-K website — emasters.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Communication Systems’ options, and then click on ‘apply now’.

Step 3: Enter the required personal details, and get OTP.

Step 4: Then, register and enter the necessary details and upload documents, if needed.

Step 5: Submit, download and save the form for future reference.

Application fee for the course is Rs 1500 (to be paid during application submission), and the course fees is Rs 8,00,000. The classes for this course will commence on Jan 9, 2023.

Advertisement

For this programme, candidates will be selected on the basis of their academic and professional background and test, and interview where necessary. GATE score will not be required for this programme.

To be eligible, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree (four years programme) or a masters degree in the relevant discipline (electrical/ electronics/ allied engineering/ sciences disciplines with relevant background in signal processing and communications engineering) with at least 55 per cent marks or 5.5/10 CPI. Candidates should also have a minimum of two years of work experience.