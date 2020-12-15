IIT-Kanpur introduces PG programmes in Cybersecurity

The three new programmes- M Tech, MS by Research, and BT-MT Dual Degree in Cybersecurity will commence from August next year. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has introduced postgraduate programmes in cybersecurity. The three new master’s programmes- M Tech, MS by Research, and BT-MT Dual Degree in cybersecurity will commence from August next year and will be conducted by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). The application process will commence between April to May.

The MTech programme in Cyber Security will equip students with skills necessary to be successful in roles such as VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) engineers, security center analysts, CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) engineers, cybersecurity tool developers and other roles.

The MS by Research programme is designed to train cybersecurity researchers, technology developers, cybersecurity strategists, and top-level cybersecurity policy designers. An option for BT-MT dual degree students is proposed that will enable them to specialise in cybersecurity, the institute informed.

There are 25 seats for the MTech programme — 15 students will be admitted through GATE score /industry sponsorship, and 10 students from Defence and other strategic government bodies. The MS by Research in Cybersecurity programme will have 15 seats on offer- 10 students through GATE score /industry sponsorship, and 5 students from Defence and other strategic government bodies. The BT-MT dual programme is only open to the institute students.

Prof Abhay Krandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “In the world of digital nomads (especially after Covid19) and gig economy, there has been a significant shift to the cloud as almost everyone who is involved in a productive activity has had to go online and use digital devices. This shift means there are millions of new netizens and organisations that are potentially vulnerable to sophisticated cybercrime.”

The successful candidates can take up responsibilities at CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team), WESEE (Weapons and Electronics Engineering Centre, Indian Navy), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Defence Cyber Agency (DCyA), other cybersecurity roles.

