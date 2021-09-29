IIT Kanpur introduces 4 eMasters programmes for working professionals, no GATE score required

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) today announced the launch of four new postgraduate programmes through virtual learning to enable seamless e-learning for working professionals. The course content will be delivered completely online and help upskilling working professionals with industry experience, as per the institute. Interested candidates can visit the programme page — emasters.iitk.ac.in

The four eMasters include programmes in Communication Systems; Cybersecurity; Power Sector Regulation, Economics & Management; and Derivatives Market and Risk Management.

The 60 credit, 12 module industry-focused curriculum offers completion timelines — one to three years. IIT Kanpur alumni status, access to institute’s placement cell, alumni network, and incubation cell. The credits earned during the programme can be transferred to an advanced degree (regular MTech or PhD) at IIT Kanpur by a participant selected to pursue the advanced degree and subject to Senate approval.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks. No GATE score required.

The postgraduate level programme is offered in a hybrid delivery format — participants will learn online in an experiential format from IIT Kanpur faculty through the digital delivery platform ipearl.ai. They will also have the opportunity to visit IIT Kanpur to meet faculty and experience campus life.

Announcing the launch, Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said: “With the launch of eMasters, we have taken another step forward by providing degree credential programs that give working professionals access to our complete ecosystem of resources and knowledge. We are starting with four programmes this year, and will add more soon. We strongly believe that a formal degree in leading industry-focused areas will be highly aspirational for working professionals. It will help enhance their domain expertise and get them to play a key role in India’s digital transformation journey.”