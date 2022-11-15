IIT-Kanpur inks pact with Rice University of USA to enrich academic and research collaboration

The agreement sets out guidelines for the two universities to develop joint research and academic engagements (Image credits - IIT Kanpur)

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and William Marsh Rice University, USA signed a cooperation agreement today. IIT Kanpur already has an on-campus Rice-IITK Collaborative Center working in the areas of sustainable energy, materials, water, alternative fuels, etc.

This new agreement offers the two universities newer avenues to work towards collaborative teaching, training, and research in areas of mutual interest. As part of this agreement, IIT Kanpur and Rice University will explore opportunities for student exchange activities; joint research and publications; and organizing joint conferences and workshops that involve scholars, policymakers, and business leaders from around the world.

On the academic front, the agreement will lead the development of undergraduate or postgraduate coursework units jointly taught by IIT Kanpur and Rice University faculty; and the establishment of a joint PhD/masters/bachelors-masters program.

The agreement sets out guidelines for the two universities to develop joint research and academic engagements broadly in the areas of engineering, Sciences, medicine/healthcare, humanities and management/business.

The initial phase of the engagements will focus on the areas of energy/environment, healthcare/biomedical sciences/biomedical engineering and data science/information technology/computer science & engineering.