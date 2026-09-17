IIT Kanpur inaugurates Wadhwani Innovation Centre for Life Sciences and Medical Technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has established the Wadhwani Innovation Centre for Life Sciences and Medical Technologies, a Centre of Excellence aimed at translating research into healthcare products and solutions.

The Centre will receive a contribution of $5 million over five years to support the development, validation and commercialisation of innovations in life sciences, biotechnology, medical technologies and AI-enabled healthcare services.

The Centre was inaugurated in the presence of Upendra Kumar Singh, Director General, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), New Delhi.

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After the inaugural ceremony, IIT Kanpur also hosted a one-day workshop on ‘Translational Research and Regulatory Pathways: Bridging Innovation to Healthcare Impact’, bringing experts from academia, healthcare, industry and regulatory agencies on the same platform for discussion.