IIT Kanpur awards degrees to 3,104 students at 59th convocation ceremony

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) celebrated its 59th Convocation Ceremony on Tuesday, awarding degrees to 3,104 students across its undergraduate, postgraduate, and eMasters outreach programmes. The graduating cohort included 1,325 postgraduate students, 1,247 undergraduate students, and 532 students from the eMasters programme.

Dr Pawan Goenka, chairperson, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Department of Space, Government of India, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and recipient of the Padma Shri, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

This year’s graduating cohort comprised 390 PhD recipients, 53 MTech-PhD (Joint Degree) graduates, one MDes-PhD (Joint Degree) graduate, four MS (by Research)-PhD (Joint Degree) graduates, 502 MTech graduates, 852 BTech graduates, 212 BS graduates, 186 MSc (2-year) graduates, 59 MBA graduates, 36 MDes graduates, 66 MS (by Research) graduates, 40 PGPEX-VLFM graduates, 35 Double Major graduates, 107 Dual Degree graduates, 28 MS-PD graduates, and 492 students from the eMasters programme.