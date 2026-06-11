Why IIT Kanpur hired CBSE hacker Nisarga Adhikary as an OSINT and Threat Intelligence Engineer

Nineteen-year-old cybersecurity researcher Nisarga Adhikary, who recently made national headlines for exposing alleged security flaws in CBSE’s digital evaluation infrastructure, has landed a role at IIT Kanpur. The institute, one of India’s oldest and most renowned engineering institutions, has confirmed that Adhikary has joined its C3iHub as an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Threat Intelligence Engineer.

The appointment comes just days after his disclosures related to CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system sparked a nationwide debate on examination security, transparency and digital governance.

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Earlier this year, while CBSE was rolling out its OSM-based evaluation process, he began examining publicly accessible components linked to the system. He later claimed to have identified multiple vulnerabilities and reported them to CERT-In in February 2026 before making his findings public. According to his disclosures, the issues included weaknesses in authentication mechanisms and access controls that could potentially have allowed unauthorised access to parts of the evaluation infrastructure.