IIT Kanpur gets Rs 13.40 crore from 1976 batch at Golden Jubilee reunion

IIT Kanpur gets Rs 13.40 crore from its Class of 1976 during the Golden Jubilee reunion. The contribution is aimed at supporting key academic, research, and institutional initiatives at the IIT-K.
The reunion brought together alumni from across India and overseas, offering an opportunity to reconnect with batchmates, revisit the campus, and engage with the institute’s leadership, faculty, and students. The celebrations also highlighted the significant academic, research and infrastructure growth IIT Kanpur has witnessed over the past five decades.
Despite being a relatively small cohort with many members now retired, the Class of 1976 had set an initial fundraising target of Rs 10 crore for the Golden Jubilee. The effort eventually surpassed expectations, culminating in a total contribution of Rs 13.40 crore, a statement from the institute said.
Speaking on the occasion, IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal said the Golden Jubilee Reunion was a celebration of both individual achievements and a lasting bond with the institute. He added that the alumni’s commitment to giving back would play a crucial role in strengthening IIT Kanpur’s academic and institutional ecosystem for future generations.
On behalf of the batch, alumnus Muktesh Pant recalled the Class of 1976’s tradition of collective giving and sustained engagement with the institute. He referred to an earlier batch-led contribution made nearly 25 years ago, which grew through prudent investment by the institute and was later channelled towards the LVAD project. That contribution helped lay the foundation for artificial heart research at the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Kanpur.
Appreciating the alumni’s continued involvement, Dean of Resources and Alumni Prof. Amey Karkare said alumni remain one of IIT Kanpur’s greatest strengths. He noted that the Class of 1976 exemplifies lifelong association with one’s alma mater, and that their generous pledge would enhance student opportunities, faculty excellence and institutional development, while inspiring younger batches to stay connected with the institute.
