IIT Kanpur gets Rs 13.40 crore from 1976 batch at Golden Jubilee reunion

IIT Kanpur gets Rs 13.40 crore from its Class of 1976 during the Golden Jubilee reunion. The contribution is aimed at supporting key academic, research, and institutional initiatives at the IIT-K.

The reunion brought together alumni from across India and overseas, offering an opportunity to reconnect with batchmates, revisit the campus, and engage with the institute’s leadership, faculty, and students. The celebrations also highlighted the significant academic, research and infrastructure growth IIT Kanpur has witnessed over the past five decades.

Read More | IIT Kanpur invites applications for course on Applied Data Science & Machine Intelligence

Despite being a relatively small cohort with many members now retired, the Class of 1976 had set an initial fundraising target of Rs 10 crore for the Golden Jubilee. The effort eventually surpassed expectations, culminating in a total contribution of Rs 13.40 crore, a statement from the institute said.