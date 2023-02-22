GATE 2023 Answer key challenge window opens today; steps to raise objection

GATE 2023 Answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur released the (Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering) GATE 2023 provisional answer key pdf subject-wise on February 21. The exams were conducted on February 4,5, & 11,12, 2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Candidates will get an opportunity to raise a challenge against any answer in the key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 exam: How to raise an objection?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GOAPS

Step 2: Login using registered credentials

Step 3: Click on GATE 2023 answer key

Step 4: Select the paper you appeared for

Step 5: Click on “raise objection”

Step 6: Check the question number from the official answer key and enter the question ID

Step 7: Pay the objection fee through the available payment modes

Aspirants must note that the payment of Rs. 500 (per question) has to be made by the GATE candidates for challenging the GATE 2023 answer key. After evaluating the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering challenges, the final GATE 2023 answer key with a solution will be issued by IIT Kanpur.

IIT Kanpur, on February 15, released the GATE 2023 response sheet. Candidates can download the response sheet from the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in, with the help of the answer key and the response sheet, candidates can easily predict raw marks in the exam. It should be noted that the GATE 2023 answer key will be released as a PDF and along with it; a question paper will also be released. The response sheet on the other hand is released under the GOAPS.