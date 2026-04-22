IIT Kanpur appoints Prof Anil K Lalwani as inaugural dean of medical sciences school

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has appointed Anil K. Lalwani as the inaugural Dean of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST). According to the institute, the move is part of its efforts to expand work at the intersection of engineering and medical sciences, with a focus on technology-driven healthcare solutions.

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Prof Lalwani, currently a professor of otolaryngology and mechanical engineering at Columbia University has also serves as Associate Dean (Student Research) and Vice Chair (Research), and is associated with the Cochlear Implant Center at the Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as New York-Presbyterian Hospital.