IIT Kanpur appoints Prof Anil K Lalwani as inaugural dean of medical sciences school

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has appointed Anil K. Lalwani as the inaugural Dean of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST). According to the institute, the move is part of its efforts to expand work at the intersection of engineering and medical sciences, with a focus on technology-driven healthcare solutions.
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Prof Lalwani, currently a professor of otolaryngology and mechanical engineering at Columbia University has also serves as Associate Dean (Student Research) and Vice Chair (Research), and is associated with the Cochlear Implant Center at the Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, as well as New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
He has previously worked with institutions such as New York University and the University of California, San Francisco.
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His research focuses on hearing disorders, including genetics, gene therapy and technologies for drug delivery to the inner ear. According to available details, his work integrates medical science with engineering applications.
Additionally, he has been associated with organisations including the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders under the National Institutes of Health and the Hearing Health Foundation.
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According to IIT Kanpur, the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology is being developed to advance research and education in areas such as digital health, medical robotics and medical devices.
The institute stated that the appointment is expected to support the development of interdisciplinary programmes that combine engineering with clinical and healthcare applications, with a focus on improving access to healthcare technologies.
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The institute stated that the appointment is expected to support the development of interdisciplinary programmes that combine engineering with clinical and healthcare applications, with a focus on improving access to healthcare technologies.
At the same time, BITS Pilani has opened applications for international faculty, offering fellowship support of up to $25,000 for a semester-long teaching role. This move is notable because it provides a clear financial and academic opportunity while wider government plans to attract global talent are still evolving. In fact, late last year, The Indian Express reported that the government is working on a new scheme to bring back Indian-origin ‘star faculty’ and researchers from abroad. These discussions have picked up pace amid concerns over policies in the United States that some critics believe may affect university autonomy and academic freedom.