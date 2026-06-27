IIT Kanpur extends deadline for online MTech, MSc and PG Diploma admissions

IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for a diverse range of technology and management-focused online postgraduate qualifications.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 27, 2026 12:00 PM IST
IIT Kanpur announced new bachelor's level courseThe programmes are designed to serve both recent graduates and mid-career working professionals looking to upskill or pivot in technology and management domains. (Image via official website/AI Upscaled)
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has pushed back the application deadlines for its online postgraduate programmes for the September 2026 academic session, giving candidates additional time to complete and submit their applications. All applications must be submitted through the official portal: online.iitk.ac.in. Two separate closing dates apply, depending on a candidate’s entrance test status:

Category Revised Last Date
Candidates applying via the IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test July 1, 2026
Candidates exempted from the entrance test July 10, 2026

Programmes on Offer for September 2026 Batch

IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for a diverse range of technology and management-focused online postgraduate qualifications:

MTech (Online)

  • RF Engineering
  • Smart Grid Technology
  • Microelectronics and VLSI
  • Sustainable Energy Technologies
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Wireless Networks and Machine Learning (Win-ML)
  • Construction Engineering and Project Management

MSc (Online)

  • Economics and Data Analytics

PG Diploma (Online)

  • Cyber Security

The programmes are designed to serve both recent graduates and mid-career working professionals looking to upskill or pivot in technology and management domains.

Eligibility and Admission Criteria

Candidates must hold a relevant bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks to be eligible for IIT Kanpur’s online MTech programmes. Admission is offered based on either:

The IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test, or a valid score in any of the following nationally recognised tests: GATE, CEED, CAT, JAM, GRE, or GMAT

How to Apply

Step 1: Visit online.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Select the online postgraduate programme of your choice

Step 3: Register using your email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the Rs 5,000 non-refundable application fee online

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Step 7: Review all details and submit the form
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates with valid scores in the above-mentioned examinations may be considered for exemption from the IIT Kanpur entrance test, making them eligible for the extended July 10 deadline.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 is applicable for all programmes. Payment must be made online at the time of form submission.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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