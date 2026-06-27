IIT Kanpur extends deadline for online MTech, MSc and PG Diploma admissions

The programmes are designed to serve both recent graduates and mid-career working professionals looking to upskill or pivot in technology and management domains. (Image via official website/AI Upscaled)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has pushed back the application deadlines for its online postgraduate programmes for the September 2026 academic session, giving candidates additional time to complete and submit their applications. All applications must be submitted through the official portal: online.iitk.ac.in. Two separate closing dates apply, depending on a candidate’s entrance test status:

Category Revised Last Date Candidates applying via the IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test July 1, 2026 Candidates exempted from the entrance test July 10, 2026

Programmes on Offer for September 2026 Batch

IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for a diverse range of technology and management-focused online postgraduate qualifications:

MTech (Online)

RF Engineering

Smart Grid Technology

Microelectronics and VLSI

Sustainable Energy Technologies

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Wireless Networks and Machine Learning (Win-ML)

Construction Engineering and Project Management

MSc (Online)

Economics and Data Analytics

PG Diploma (Online)

Cyber Security

The programmes are designed to serve both recent graduates and mid-career working professionals looking to upskill or pivot in technology and management domains.