IIT Kanpur extends deadline for online MTech, MSc and PG Diploma admissions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has pushed back the application deadlines for its online postgraduate programmes for the September 2026 academic session, giving candidates additional time to complete and submit their applications. All applications must be submitted through the official portal: online.iitk.ac.in. Two separate closing dates apply, depending on a candidate’s entrance test status:
|Category
|Revised Last Date
|Candidates applying via the IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test
|July 1, 2026
|Candidates exempted from the entrance test
|July 10, 2026
IIT Kanpur is inviting applications for a diverse range of technology and management-focused online postgraduate qualifications:
MSc (Online)
PG Diploma (Online)
The programmes are designed to serve both recent graduates and mid-career working professionals looking to upskill or pivot in technology and management domains.
Candidates must hold a relevant bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks to be eligible for IIT Kanpur’s online MTech programmes. Admission is offered based on either:
The IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test, or a valid score in any of the following nationally recognised tests: GATE, CEED, CAT, JAM, GRE, or GMAT
Step 1: Visit online.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: Select the online postgraduate programme of your choice
Step 3: Register using your email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal and academic details
Step 5: Upload required documents
Step 6: Pay the Rs 5,000 non-refundable application fee online
Step 7: Review all details and submit the form
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Candidates with valid scores in the above-mentioned examinations may be considered for exemption from the IIT Kanpur entrance test, making them eligible for the extended July 10 deadline.
A non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 is applicable for all programmes. Payment must be made online at the time of form submission.