Toggle Menu
IIT-Kanpur expels 18 over ‘poor academic performance’https://indianexpress.com/article/education/iit-kanpur-expels-18-over-poor-academic-performance-5531090/

IIT-Kanpur expels 18 over ‘poor academic performance’

While nine postgraduate students were permanently terminated in a senate meeting held in December, nine undergraduate students were terminated in a senate meeting held Tuesday.

IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kanpur studnets explelled, IIT-Kanpur students poor academic performance, education news, IIT expulsion, IIT news, India news
As many as 136 students were served termination notices in December over “poor academic performance”. Among them, 73 were undergraduate student while 63 were pursuing postgraduate and PhD courses.

IIT-Kanpur has expelled 18 students over “poor academic performance”. The institute’s deputy director, Manindra Agarwal, said the students can re-appeal.

While nine postgraduate students were permanently terminated in a senate meeting held in December, nine undergraduate students were terminated in a senate meeting held Tuesday.

As many as 136 students were served termination notices in December over “poor academic performance”. Among them, 73 were undergraduate student while 63 were pursuing postgraduate and PhD courses.

“It was more on a temporary basis. The students then appealed against the termination. In the senate meeting held last month, appeal by postgraduate and research students were heard and nine of them got permanent termination. In Tuesday’s meeting, the senate heard appeals of undergraduate students. I was not part of that meeting, so I cannot confirm the exact number of students permanently terminated,” said Agarwal.

Advertising

“Although this time the termination is confirmed and permanent, there is still some chance that some of these students can re-appeal and might be reinstated. I am not sure about the number of terminations in the earlier years, but there is the possibility that the number is higher this year,” Agarwal said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UGC panel to probe allegations against MANUU V-C, Chancellor
2 JNUSU slams ICC clean chit to Prof Atul Johri
3 No physical verification for college admissions: WB minister