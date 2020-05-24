IIT-Kanpur ends current semester, promotes students sans exam

IIT Kanpur Campus (File Photo) IIT Kanpur Campus (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has decided to end the ongoing semester and promote all students based on a special marking scheme including mid-term marks. The institute has decided not to conduct any exams as well as not to fail any student. Further, final semester students will be given special credit relaxations, director of the institute Abhay Karandhikar informed.

“Ending some uncertainty for students, IIT-Kanpur has decided to close the current semester (2019-20-II). As a one-time exception, all the students will be awarded grades for their courses based on mid-semester exam/quizzes/assignments/projects etc such other performance indicators obtained through online instruction during the suspension of the semester and as decided by the instructors.

In the special grading scheme adopted specifically for these extraordinary times only A, B, C and S grades will be awarded and no student will fail,” the director wrote on his Twitter handle. The S grande stands for satisfactory.

He also added, the institute had decided to grant credit relaxations to the graduating batch to ensure that students graduate on time. The grading for courses will be completed by June 30, he informed.

Earlier, IIT-Bombay had announced to end its spring semester which was scheduled to begin on June 1. The institute also rescheduled its summer vacation from April 1 to May 31. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the summer term is not a regular semester. However, during a summer term, an academic entity may offer a course to enable students to clear backlog courses and/or regular credit courses.

Admissions for the next batch are expected to be open from September, based on UGC guidelines. Further, the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced will be held on August 23 and the result, proposed IIT-Delhi (which is the exam conducting institute this year), will be announced within a week. It also suggested holding only six round of counsellings instead of seven.

