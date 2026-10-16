No immediate change in JEE Advanced, third attempt under discussion: IIT Kanpur director

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal has said JEE Advanced will stay as it is for now, but a revamp is likely in the coming years. “Not in the immediate future. But yes, in the next few years down the line,” he told indianexpress.com.

Agrawal said the exam has become “very coaching dependent” and “needs to be revamped”. Discussions are on to reduce that. A third attempt is also being considered, he said. “It is under discussion. Not a generic third attempt but maybe in some special cases. But exactly how that is possible, we don’t know yet.”

At present, candidates get two attempts in consecutive years.

However, the demand has been growing among droppers. A student petition has drawn more than 12,000 signatures, seeking three attempts, or at least two across three consecutive years, a JEE aspirant claimed.

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“Most members of our group come from not very good financial backgrounds. They were not much exposed to JEE,” said Vivek Kumar (name changed), an aspirant in the campaign. Many others, he said, lost an attempt to mishaps, some with serious illness or an accident.

Another student, Arjun (name changed), shared that he learnt of JEE from a distant relative only after his Class 12 boards. He fell ill days before JEE Advanced and still appeared for the exam. “I am not asking for a third attempt because I want a privilege. I just want a fair chance,” he said.

Agrawal acknowledged the dilemma. He called it “a very complex matter”. While some rural students, with no coaching until after Class 12, could benefit, he said, however, far more would try again and fail. “They will waste one more year, they will get more frustrated and they will still do coaching, more coaching, so they will spend more money,” he said. “There is an upside, there is a downside. You have to balance this.”

Replacing JEE exam with hackathons, alternate methods

JEE Advanced will remain the main route to traditional courses, Agrawal said, “but there will be pockets where we will admit students through different channels.” One is the new Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B Cyber), launched this year with IIT Madras, which skipped JEE Advanced. About 120 candidates, shortlisted on JEE Main scores and cybersecurity work, were called for an on-campus hackathon. IITs also have a provision for intake through international-level Olympiads.

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The institute is aiming to raise $1 billion by March 2029, with nearly half the target — Rs 4,155 crore — already committed by alumni, donors, corporate partners and the government. The funds will be used to develop research facilities, build four new halls of residence and establish a Centre for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Agrawal said the centre is meant for everyone. “We want to create a unique place where anybody can come together and sit down. That’s our aim,” he said.

“Anybody who is having some mental stress, just by going, you feel calm,” the IIT Kanpur director said.

Also Read | 10,107 women candidates clear JEE Advanced, highest in 6 years

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The institute already has ten full-time counsellors, he said, along with other experts and professionals. Activities at the centre, he said, will be “open for everybody”.

The Class of 1986, Agrawal’s own batch, has pledged Rs 11 crore at its 40th-year reunion towards the centre, an auditorium and a residence tower.

Agrawal said teaching methods must evolve as students increasingly turn to online videos and AI tools, with classroom attendance declining. Rather than making attendance compulsory, IIT Kanpur wants to create an environment that encourages students to attend classes voluntarily. “Instead of forcing them to attend, many students say, it means compulsory learning. But we at IIT Kanpur don’t take that approach,” he said. “We want to create an environment where students want to come to the classroom.”

Also Read | No JEE required for Cybersecurity course at IITs Kanpur and Madras

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Most students still prefer taking up jobs after graduation, Agrawal said, with relatively few opting for research and development (R&D). He hopes hands-on learning will encourage more students to pursue research by helping them turn their ideas into tangible, functional products. “Create, translate their own ideas into something which is physical and workable. That excitement to invent will hopefully direct many more students to R&D,” he said.