IIT Kanpur to launch eMasters in Construction Engineering

The Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will launch India’s first-ever online post-graduate level programme on Construction Engineering.

The programme is a new addition to the eMasters degree programme which is being run by the institute. It is focussed on ‘sustainable construction practices and project management’. Designed by IIT Kanpur faculties and industry experts, the programme aims to cater to the needs of the rapidly growing infrastructure and construction sectors in India.

As per the official information, “This programme aims to equip practising civil engineers and architects with the knowledge and skills to manage projects effectively, using minimum resources and energy requirements, and with a minimum carbon footprint.”

It will cover a range of topics, including sustainable design and construction, green building materials, project management, and financing for sustainable projects. Candidates who will apply for the programme can complete the degree anywhere between one to three years. “The Senate-approved degree programme is inclusive of IIT Kanpur campus visit, mentorship, and career support,” read the official notification.

There are nine eMasters programmes running at IIT Kanpur right now. This programme will be launched in July and the application process will begin by the end of March. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for further information— emasters.iitk.ac.in.