Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

IIT-Kanpur Campus Placements 2022: Despite IT layoffs, institute sees increase in international offers

Till now, the highest domestic offer  is Rs. 1.9 crore, and a total of 33 offers above Rs 1 crore have been received till the end of day 4.

IIT Kanpur, IIT Kanpur placements 2022, IIT Kanpur campus placement207 PPOs were earned by students this year, which is approximately 33 per cent higher than the placement session 2021-22. (Representative image. File)
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) is currently conducting its campus placement drive in which the institute has recorded 682 job offers from 157 national as well as international companies by the end of day 4 of placement season 2022-23.

In addition to this, 207 PPOs were earned by students this year, which is approximately 33 per cent higher than the placement session 2021-22.

IIT Kanpur has pulled in top recruiters like Rakuten, Intel, Capital One, Google, Barclays, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, Airbus, SLB, Texas Instruments, WorldQuant, Qualcomm, EXL, HSBC, Jio Platforms, Axis Bank, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Square Point Capital, among others, this season.

Last year, IIT Kanpur had received 47 international offers, but this year the institute has already received 74 offers from international companies, despite IT layoffs.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:34:13 am
