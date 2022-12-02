IIT Kanpur campus placement 2022 begins; 33 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

The placement season has begun at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and it was day one of campus placement for academic year 2022-23 of IIT Kanpur on December 1. The first ended on high note with a total 519 offers coming in from several global and domestic recruiters.

Out of the 519 offers, 227 were pre-placement offers (PPOs). The highest domestic offer received on day one was worth Rs 1.9 crore. In total, 33 students received offers for over Rs 1 crore at the end of day one.

Top recruiters like Capital One, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Square Point Capital, among others, came for hiring on campus this season.

Last year, the highest package at the end of phase 1 of placement season was $ 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 Cr for domestic. This year, there was an overall uptick in the packages offered and new recruiters joining in.

