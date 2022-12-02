scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

IIT Kanpur campus placement 2022 begins; 33 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

The highest domestic offer received on day one was worth Rs 1.9 crore. In total 33 students received offers for over Rs 1 crore at the end of day one.

IIT Kanpur, IIT Kanpur placements, IT placements, IIT kanpur campus placements, IIT Kanpur campus placements 2022, IIT Kanpur placements 2022IIT Kanpur placements 2022: 488 students accepted offers through campus placements and PPOs on day 1 (File)

The placement season has begun at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and it was day one of campus placement for academic year 2022-23 of IIT Kanpur on December 1. The first ended on high note with a total 519 offers coming in from several global and domestic recruiters.

Out of the 519 offers, 227 were pre-placement offers (PPOs). The highest domestic offer received on day one was worth Rs 1.9 crore. In total, 33 students received offers for over Rs 1 crore at the end of day one.

Read |IIT Madras Placements 2022: 25 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

Top recruiters like Capital One, SAP Labs, Rakuten Mobile, Enphase, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Square Point Capital, among others, came for hiring on campus this season.

Last year, the highest package at the end of phase 1 of placement season was $ 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 Cr for domestic. This year, there was an overall uptick in the packages offered and new recruiters joining in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

Last year, the highest packages at the end of phase 1 of placement season was $ 287,550 for international and Rs. 1.2 Cr for domestic. This year, there was an overall uptick in the packages offered and new recruiters joining in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:06:57 pm
Next Story

PSEB announces dates for Punjab Board Exams 2023; check full schedule

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close