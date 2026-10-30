IIT Kanpur to set up Rs 104-crore UP Cyber Security Operations Centre

C3iHub, the cybersecurity technology innovation hub at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, will establish and operate the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre (UP-CSOC). In a statement, the institute said that the Rs 104.28 crore project, which includes operational and maintenance expenses, has received approval of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.

The proposed centre will provide round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring of the state’s government digital infrastructure, including networks, applications, data and critical information systems. It is intended to help government departments detect suspicious activity, assess emerging threats and coordinate responses to cyber incidents as public services and administrative functions increasingly rely on digital platforms.

What will the cyber security centre do?

The UP-CSOC will bring cybersecurity monitoring and incident response under a centralised system. Its functions will cover both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) environments, along with vulnerability management, threat assessment and incident investigation.

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The centre will use threat intelligence to identify emerging risks and assess the severity of potential incidents. This will help prioritise threats based on their likely impact and coordinate responses across departments. It will also undertake post-incident analysis to identify security gaps and reduce the chances of similar incidents recurring.

The proposed system will use technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), and Network Detection and Response (NDR).

Alongside technical monitoring, the initiative will involve coordination with departmental Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and nodal officers. It will also include cybersecurity training, vulnerability assessments, cyber drills and periodic independent security audits to improve preparedness across government departments.

IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub to operate facility

C3iHub will lead the establishment of the centre and handle its operation and maintenance for the initial three-year period. The IIT Kanpur hub has previously deployed Security Operations Centre capabilities for organisations including SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant, the National Highways Authority of India and the Indian Ports Association, the institute said in its statement.

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These projects have involved cybersecurity operations in critical infrastructure environments, where disruptions to digital systems can affect essential services and operations. The experience will be used in setting up the state-level centre, particularly in areas such as continuous monitoring, threat detection and incident response.

The UP-CSOC is expected to provide a coordinated framework for government departments to identify and manage cyber risks, investigate incidents and strengthen security controls. Its focus will be on protecting government digital infrastructure and the public services that depend on it.