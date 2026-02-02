IIT Kanpur invites applications for a short course on Applied Data Science & Machine Intelligence

Students aspiring for careers in AIML, researchers exploring AI-driven solutions, faculty seeking structured knowledge, industry professionals interested in AI tools, entrepreneurs developing AI-based products, and professionals transitioning into AI roles.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 11:53 AM IST
IIT Kanpur invites applications for a short course on Applied Data Science & Machine IntelligenceThe course will start between June 1 and July 15, for a duration of 45 days. Prof. Rajesh Hegde, IIT Kanpur, will be the course coordinator. (Source: File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has started a short online course on Applied Data Science & Machine Intelligence: Fundamentals to Next Generation AI. The course will start between June 1 and July 15, for a duration of 45 days. Prof Rajesh Hegde, IIT Kanpur, will be the course coordinator.

Eligilibity

Students aspiring for careers in AIML, researchers exploring AI-driven solutions, faculty seeking structured knowledge, industry professionals interested in AI tools, entrepreneurs developing AI-based products, and professionals transitioning into AI roles.

How to apply

Those interested can register for the programme through the official link — iitk.ac.in/oa/events/2025-26/next-generation-AI. For any queries or additional information, participants may reach out via email at iitk.applieddatascience@gmail.com or contact directly at 91‑7080526234.

Fee structure

Category Early Bird (Until 28th Feb 2026) Normal Registration (Until 10th May 2026) Late Registration (From 11th May 2026)
Student (IITK) Rs 18,000 Rs 21,000 Rs 24,000
Student (Non-IITK) Rs 18,000 (Rs 21,240 with GST) Rs 21,000 (Rs 24,780 with GST) Rs 24,000 (Rs 28,320 with GST)
Academia/Working Prof. (IITK) Rs 25,000 Rs 28,000 Rs 31,000
Academia/Working Prof. (Non-IITK) Rs 25,000 (Rs 29,500 with GST) Rs 28,000 (Rs 33,040 with GST) Rs 31,000 (Rs 36,580 with GST)
International $450 $500 $550

Programme covers

This programme offers a journey into modern AI, covering ML fundamentals, deep learning algorithms, large language models (LLMs), GenAI applications, and real-world AI case studies. Learners can benefit from a mix of theory and practical exposure through recorded and live sessions, totalling 50+ learning hours with 10+ hands-on projects. The course ensures flexibility with 24/7 access to materials, insightful expert talks, and a schedule designed to fit diverse needs.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) Class of 2000 has announced a pledge of Rs 100 crore to their alma mater during their Silver Jubilee Reunion held on campus. This is the highest ever pledge by any batch across all academic institutions in India, as per a statement by IIT-Kanpur.

With this pledge of Rs 100 crore towards their alma mater, Class of the Millennium proposes to support the establishment of ‘Millennium School of Technology and Society’ (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur. The announcement was a highlight of the Silver Jubilee Reunion celebrations, which brought together alumni from across the globe to reconnect with the campus, faculty, and each other, while reaffirming their commitment to IIT Kanpur’s future.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Border 2 vs Border
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement