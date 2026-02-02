IIT Kanpur invites applications for a short course on Applied Data Science & Machine Intelligence

The course will start between June 1 and July 15, for a duration of 45 days. Prof. Rajesh Hegde, IIT Kanpur, will be the course coordinator. (Source: File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has started a short online course on Applied Data Science & Machine Intelligence: Fundamentals to Next Generation AI. The course will start between June 1 and July 15, for a duration of 45 days. Prof Rajesh Hegde, IIT Kanpur, will be the course coordinator.

Eligilibity

Students aspiring for careers in AIML, researchers exploring AI-driven solutions, faculty seeking structured knowledge, industry professionals interested in AI tools, entrepreneurs developing AI-based products, and professionals transitioning into AI roles.

How to apply

Those interested can register for the programme through the official link — iitk.ac.in/oa/events/2025-26/next-generation-AI. For any queries or additional information, participants may reach out via email at iitk.applieddatascience@gmail.com or contact directly at 91‑7080526234.