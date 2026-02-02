IIT Kanpur invites applications for a short course on Applied Data Science & Machine Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has started a short online course on Applied Data Science & Machine Intelligence: Fundamentals to Next Generation AI. The course will start between June 1 and July 15, for a duration of 45 days. Prof Rajesh Hegde, IIT Kanpur, will be the course coordinator.
Students aspiring for careers in AIML, researchers exploring AI-driven solutions, faculty seeking structured knowledge, industry professionals interested in AI tools, entrepreneurs developing AI-based products, and professionals transitioning into AI roles.
Those interested can register for the programme through the official link — iitk.ac.in/oa/events/2025-26/next-generation-AI. For any queries or additional information, participants may reach out via email at iitk.applieddatascience@gmail.com or contact directly at 91‑7080526234.
|Category
|Early Bird (Until 28th Feb 2026)
|Normal Registration (Until 10th May 2026)
|Late Registration (From 11th May 2026)
|Student (IITK)
|Rs 18,000
|Rs 21,000
|Rs 24,000
|Student (Non-IITK)
|Rs 18,000 (Rs 21,240 with GST)
|Rs 21,000 (Rs 24,780 with GST)
|Rs 24,000 (Rs 28,320 with GST)
|Academia/Working Prof. (IITK)
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 28,000
|Rs 31,000
|Academia/Working Prof. (Non-IITK)
|Rs 25,000 (Rs 29,500 with GST)
|Rs 28,000 (Rs 33,040 with GST)
|Rs 31,000 (Rs 36,580 with GST)
|International
|$450
|$500
|$550
This programme offers a journey into modern AI, covering ML fundamentals, deep learning algorithms, large language models (LLMs), GenAI applications, and real-world AI case studies. Learners can benefit from a mix of theory and practical exposure through recorded and live sessions, totalling 50+ learning hours with 10+ hands-on projects. The course ensures flexibility with 24/7 access to materials, insightful expert talks, and a schedule designed to fit diverse needs.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) Class of 2000 has announced a pledge of Rs 100 crore to their alma mater during their Silver Jubilee Reunion held on campus. This is the highest ever pledge by any batch across all academic institutions in India, as per a statement by IIT-Kanpur.
With this pledge of Rs 100 crore towards their alma mater, Class of the Millennium proposes to support the establishment of ‘Millennium School of Technology and Society’ (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur. The announcement was a highlight of the Silver Jubilee Reunion celebrations, which brought together alumni from across the globe to reconnect with the campus, faculty, and each other, while reaffirming their commitment to IIT Kanpur’s future.
