IIT Kanpur, Apollo join hands for research collaboration in medical technology

'The collaboration with IIT Kanpur will expand the domain of research and development in healthcare technology,' says Apollo representative. (Photo source: IIT Kanpur)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals for research collaboration in medical technology. This is a first-of-its-kind of formal collaboration between Asia’s largest integrated healthcare provider and the institute.

Through this collaboration, the institute and Apollo Hospitals aim to cater to areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) in health and other emerging innovations that will contribute towards making India’s healthcare systems robust and self-reliant.

Apollo Research and Innovations (ARI), a department of Apollo Hospitals, was the first to have ISO certified AI-based clinical applications to predict the risk of developing lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD and asthma, and liver fibrosis, and has thus been chosen to partner up with IIT Kanpur.

“Being a research and educational institution of national importance, IIT Kanpur has consistently invested in imparting and undertaking cutting-edge multi-disciplinary research in science, technology and engineering in association with industry and other institutions. The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology that is coming up at IIT Kanpur is in line with IIT Kanpur’s endeavour to bring about a paradigm shift by merging medical research and technological innovations in the country. Now, with this MoU with Apollo Hospitals, we envision to have fruitful collaborations in areas such as AI in health and other emerging innovations that will contribute towards making India’s healthcare systems robust and self-reliant,” said Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur.