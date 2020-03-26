IIT-Kanpur to make portable ventilators for coronavirus patients

IIT-Kanpur has announced to make portable ventilators. Representational image/ file IIT-Kanpur has announced to make portable ventilators. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kanpur) will be making portable ventilators to provide medical assistance to coronavirus patients. “To provide medical aid to increasing coronavirus patients, IIT-Kanpur has announced to make portable ventilators to support the government. In these challenging time, the way IIT-Kanpur has come forward is commendable,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

To provide medical aid to increasing Corona virus patients, @IITKanpur has announced to make portable ventilators to support the government. In these challenging time, the way IIT Kanpur has come forward is commendable.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #COVID2019#Lockdown21 #StayHome https://t.co/gM5X3iSBeA — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 26, 2020

The minister also congratulated the team led by Amitabha Bandhopadhyaya for their initiative. “Our eminent institutes stand true to the commitment of improving lives and empower healthcare services,” the minister tweeted.

I congratulate the team led by Prof. Amitabha Bandhopadhyaya for their initiative.

Our eminent institutes stand true to the commitment of improving lives and empower healthcare services.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus#COVID2019 #Lockdown21#StayHome — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 26, 2020

Moreover, many higher educational institutes like IIT-Hyderabad have come up with either hand sanitisers or are working on to develop vaccine. A research team from IIT-Delhi has devised a new method of testing coronavirus which claims to bring down the cost per test kit. This will also solve the problem of not many kits being available, as these would be developed indigenously. The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune is in the process of validating this test on clinical samples.

Meanwhile, the institute has invited applications for PhD, MTech, MDes and MS programmes at its official website, iitk.ac.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 7, 11:59 pm.

Applicants must have cleared subsequent degree with at least 55 per cent marks. Candidates must have also cleared GATE in relevant field. Candidates will be called for interview and document verification on basis of merit.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd