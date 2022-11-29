scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

IIT Kanpur announces deadline for eMasters degree programmes; GATE score not required

Interested candidates now have time till December 4 to register for the new programmes at the official website — emasters.iitk.ac.in.

IIT Kanpur, emasters, IIT Kanpur emastersThese programmes come with a flexible completion timeline of 1-3 years, and candidates do not require GATE score as an eligibility criteria. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) today announced the last date for new eMasters degree programmes. Interested candidates now have time till December 4 to register for the new programmes at the official website — emasters.iitk.ac.in.

New programmes have been launched in Economics, Finance and Public Policy; Economics, Finance and Data Analysis; and Economics and Finance in Business. These three new programmes have been designed to help professionals build expertise in developing futuristic public policies, strategic decision-making skills, and gaining business intelligence and decision-making perspectives.

Read |GATE 2023: Paper-wise exam schedule released; check details here

These programmes come with a flexible completion timeline of 1-3 years, and candidates do not require GATE score as an eligibility criteria. The programmes also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. Students will also get the option of weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning.

Candidates will also get to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to interact with their fellow peers and the esteemed faculty. After successful completion, the learners get Senate-approved degrees through a convocation. Professionals signing up for these programmes stand a chance to stay ahead of the curve in India’s changing economic landscape.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:31:50 pm
Next Story

Blurr trailer: Taapsee Pannu dons the producer’s hat for this thriller, watch video

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close