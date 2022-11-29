IIT Kanpur announces deadline for eMasters degree programmes; GATE score not required

These programmes come with a flexible completion timeline of 1-3 years, and candidates do not require GATE score as an eligibility criteria. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) today announced the last date for new eMasters degree programmes. Interested candidates now have time till December 4 to register for the new programmes at the official website — emasters.iitk.ac.in.

New programmes have been launched in Economics, Finance and Public Policy; Economics, Finance and Data Analysis; and Economics and Finance in Business. These three new programmes have been designed to help professionals build expertise in developing futuristic public policies, strategic decision-making skills, and gaining business intelligence and decision-making perspectives.

These programmes come with a flexible completion timeline of 1-3 years, and candidates do not require GATE score as an eligibility criteria. The programmes also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. Students will also get the option of weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning.

Candidates will also get to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to interact with their fellow peers and the esteemed faculty. After successful completion, the learners get Senate-approved degrees through a convocation. Professionals signing up for these programmes stand a chance to stay ahead of the curve in India’s changing economic landscape.