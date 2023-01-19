IIT Kanpur and University of Alberta, Canada collaborate for joint doctoral degree

IIT Kanpur today signed a joint doctoral degree and research collaboration agreement with Canada-based University of Alberta, Canada. Under this agreement, doctoral students of both universities will be given the opportunity to conduct research at the partner university for a period of one year.

The agreement will also foster research collaborations between faculty members of the two universities on energy materials, systems and technologies needed towards clean energy transition.

This agreement encourages collaborative research in the field of energy materials, systems and technologies. The joint doctoral programme will provide students the opportunity to work with world-renowned faculty at both institutions in key research areas of mutual interest and will allow them to gain experience too, while pursuing their doctoral studies.

IIT Kanpur Director, Professor Abhay Karandikar,and Prof. Dhirendra Katti, Dean of International Relations from IIT Kanpur, and Professor William Flanagan, President and Vice-Chancellor and Dr. Cen Huang, Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President (International) from the University of Alberta, signed the agreement.

Karandikar stated during the signing ceremony, “We are excited to partner with the University of Alberta on this joint doctoral program. This agreement will provide the students with unique opportunities to work with leading researchers in their respective fields and will help to foster collaboration between our institutions. This is another significant addition to the growing collaborative RandD ecosystem at IIT Kanpur. The agreement will allow us to share expertise and resources and will help to advance research in key areas of mutual interest.”