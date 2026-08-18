IIT Kanpur, Ambedkar University Agra launch cybersecurity course for over 3 lakh students across 570 colleges

The course will be delivered entirely online and in Hindi, aimed at making cybersecurity education more accessible to students (Image via IIT Kanpur)

IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub, a cybersecurity technology center, has paired with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Agra, and Vivekanand Incubation Foundation (VIF) to launch an online vocational programme in cybersecurity for students across DBRAU’s affiliated colleges. The programme aims to reach more than 3 lakh students across over 570 colleges.

The cybersecurity programme will be delivered entirely online and in Hindi. It has been designed to make cybersecurity education more accessible to students, particularly those in semi-urban and rural areas who may face language barriers while accessing technical courses offered primarily in English.

The programme will focus on practical cybersecurity knowledge and everyday digital safety. Its curriculum will cover cybercrime and cyber hygiene, social media threats, identity theft, personal data leaks, online safety for women and children, the dark web, cyber terrorism and illegal activities.