IIT Kanpur, Ambedkar University Agra launch cybersecurity course for over 3 lakh students across 570 colleges

IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub, a cybersecurity technology center, has paired with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), Agra, and Vivekanand Incubation Foundation (VIF) to launch an online vocational programme in cybersecurity for students across DBRAU’s affiliated colleges. The programme aims to reach more than 3 lakh students across over 570 colleges.
The cybersecurity programme will be delivered entirely online and in Hindi. It has been designed to make cybersecurity education more accessible to students, particularly those in semi-urban and rural areas who may face language barriers while accessing technical courses offered primarily in English.
The programme will focus on practical cybersecurity knowledge and everyday digital safety. Its curriculum will cover cybercrime and cyber hygiene, social media threats, identity theft, personal data leaks, online safety for women and children, the dark web, cyber terrorism and illegal activities.
Students will also participate in quizzes and workshops as part of the course. The programme will include customised virtual labs to provide practical exposure and help students understand cybersecurity concepts through real-world applications. Course feedback will also form part of the programme.
Under the collaboration, C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, will design and deliver the cybersecurity curriculum using its research and training expertise in the field. Vivekanand Incubation Foundation will provide the administrative and technical infrastructure needed to deliver the programme at scale across the university’s affiliated institutions.
The initiative will also establish a dedicated Cybersecurity Counselling Cell (CCC) at the university. The cell will focus on mitigating cybercrime incidents and providing students with prevention and support related to cybersecurity threats.
The programme is being offered as a vocational course rather than a specialised technical programme for engineering students alone. Its focus on cyber hygiene, online threats, personal data protection and digital safety is intended to provide students from different academic backgrounds with foundational cybersecurity knowledge.
The MoU was signed by Prof. Surendra Baswana, Program Director, C3iHub, and Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur; Prof Sanjay Chaudhary, Director, IQAC and VIF, DBRAU; and Prof Anil Gupta, Director, UCC, DBRAU Agra.
Prof. Ashu Rani, Vice Chancellor, DBRAU, said the programme would help make cybersecurity education available to the university’s large student community in their own language, while emphasising that cybersecurity skills are increasingly relevant beyond engineering and technology fields.
The programme is part of a wider collaboration between C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, DBRAU and VIF to expand access to cybersecurity education. With delivery planned across more than 570 affiliated colleges, the initiative is expected to provide students with structured exposure to cyber risks, digital safety and practical cybersecurity skills.