scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

IIT Kanpur alumnus donates 2 crore to seed health-tech innovations

The programme will help students identify problem statements and motivate them to come up with technology solutions, and develop technological ideas for the betterment of the healthcare system.

IIT Kanpur donation, IIT Kanpur, heathtechProf. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, signed the MoU on behalf of the institute with Ajay Dubey. (File image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has received a donation of Rs 2 crore (USD 2,50,000) from alumnus Ajay Dubey and his wife Rooma Dubey. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur signed an MoU with Dubey to promote and seed health-tech innovations.

Read |IIT-Kanpur campus placement 2022; 33 students bag packages over Rs 1 crore

This donation has been contributed towards instituting the ‘Rooma and Ajay Dubey Healthcare Innovation and Ideation Program’ (HII programme). The aim behind this move is to fund and nurture innovations in health technology, and build an ecosystem to nurture start-ups founded by students in the HealthTech domain.

The programme will help students identify problem statements and motivate them to come up with technology solutions, and develop technological ideas for the betterment of the healthcare system. IIT Kanpur students will also get funding and networking opportunities to fast-track their growth and build a culture of entrepreneurship, as a part of Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC).

Also read |IIT-Kanpur launches 5 new eMasters programmes for working professionals

Ajay DUbey graduated from IIT Kanpur’s Chemical Engineering department in 1980 and has served as the Vice President at Infosys, Head of Infosys Pune Development Center, COO of Persistent Systems, and as an Angel Investor at Uniken.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?

“The aim of instituting HII program is to find solutions that have been designed, developed, and manufactured in India. Affordable healthcare is already a huge challenge. The only way forward is for India to create its own solutions, designing, developing, and innovating here, to come out with equipment, processes that work in India, and at a scale that we need it,” he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 02:38:19 pm
Next Story

Raheem Sterling reportedly ready to rejoin England squad before England vs France

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close