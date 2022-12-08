IIT Kanpur alumnus donates 2 crore to seed health-tech innovations

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has received a donation of Rs 2 crore (USD 2,50,000) from alumnus Ajay Dubey and his wife Rooma Dubey. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur signed an MoU with Dubey to promote and seed health-tech innovations.

This donation has been contributed towards instituting the ‘Rooma and Ajay Dubey Healthcare Innovation and Ideation Program’ (HII programme). The aim behind this move is to fund and nurture innovations in health technology, and build an ecosystem to nurture start-ups founded by students in the HealthTech domain.

The programme will help students identify problem statements and motivate them to come up with technology solutions, and develop technological ideas for the betterment of the healthcare system. IIT Kanpur students will also get funding and networking opportunities to fast-track their growth and build a culture of entrepreneurship, as a part of Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC).

Ajay DUbey graduated from IIT Kanpur’s Chemical Engineering department in 1980 and has served as the Vice President at Infosys, Head of Infosys Pune Development Center, COO of Persistent Systems, and as an Angel Investor at Uniken.

“The aim of instituting HII program is to find solutions that have been designed, developed, and manufactured in India. Affordable healthcare is already a huge challenge. The only way forward is for India to create its own solutions, designing, developing, and innovating here, to come out with equipment, processes that work in India, and at a scale that we need it,” he said.