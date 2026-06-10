IIT Kanpur alumnus commits $1.15 million for new Chemical Engineering facility

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will establish a new Chemical Engineering Annex following a donation commitment of $1.15 million from alumnus Jagjeet Singh Bindra.

According to IIT Kanpur, the upcoming facility will be named the Janice and Jagjeet Bindra Chemical Engineering Annex and will support teaching, research and innovation activities within the Department of Chemical Engineering.

The proposed building will span approximately 4,000 square metres and is expected to house laboratories, classrooms, faculty offices and collaborative research spaces. The institute in a statement said the facility will help expand academic and research activities in areas such as sustainable technologies, biotechnology, advanced materials and computational research.