JoSAA Counselling 2026 Details: Applications to begin today at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has issued counselling guidelines for the 2026–27 academic session, detailing the admission process for IITs, IISc, NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The counselling serves as a centralised platform for seat allocation based on candidates’ performance in JEE Advanced 2026 and JEE Main 2026. The registration for the same will start today at 5 pm.

Read | They were roommates, now they are India’s top-2: Meet JEE Advanced 2026 toppers Shubham Kumar and Kabeer Chhillar

Candidates who have appeared in JEE Main 2026 should log in with their application number and password. The academic programmes, along with the category-wise intake capacity known as the seat matrix, will be announced on the online portal – josaa.nic.in.

A candidate chooses and applies to a series of academic programmes in a certain order of preference. In the context of seat allocation, “academic programme” refers to the combination of an academic programme and an institute.

Seat allocation is based on a candidate’s rank, category, preferences, and availability of seats. Candidates are classified under categories such as GEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and their PwD counterparts, while foreign nationals and OCI/PIO candidates are tagged separately with specific rules.

For IITs and IISc, allocation is determined by JEE Advanced ranks, while for the NIT plus system, JEE Main ranks are used. Multiple rank lists are maintained, including the Common Rank List (CRL) and category-specific lists, along with preparatory rank lists for certain categories.

JEE Advanced toppers list

To improve gender diversity, female supernumerary seats are introduced across IITs, IISc, NITs, IIEST, and select IIITs, ensuring at least 20 per cent female representation. These seats are offered through a separate female-only pool and cannot be transferred to male candidates if left vacant.

Story continues below this ad

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Who can participate?

Every candidate who satisfies one or more of the following criteria is eligible for participation in Joint Seat Allocation:

1. Must have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 for academic programs (excluding preparatory courses) at IITs and must have passed Class 12.

2. Must have qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 for preparatory courses at IITs and meet the passing criteria for Class 12 (or an equivalent examination).

3. Must have secured a rank in the JEE Main 2026 BE/BTech paper for BE/BTech programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs, and meet the performance requirements for Class 12 (or an equivalent examination).

Story continues below this ad

4. Must have secured a rank in the JEE Main 2026 BArch paper for BArch programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs, and must have passed Class 12.

5. Criterion: Must have secured a rank in the JEE Main 2026 B.Planning paper for B.Plan programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs, and must meet the performance requirements for Class 12 (or an equivalent examination).

How seat allocation process work?

The seat allocation process is fully online and follows strict timelines. Candidates are allotted the highest possible choice based on their preferences and eligibility.

Once a seat is provisionally allotted, candidates must download the initial seat allotment slip and upload required documents. They have to pay the acceptance fee and choose one of three options:

–Freeze: Accept the seat and exit further rounds

Story continues below this ad

–Float: Accept the seat but remain eligible for higher preferences across institutes

–Slide: Accept the seat but remain eligible for higher preferences within the same institute.

These options allow flexibility, but once a candidate chooses Freeze, the decision cannot be reversed in subsequent rounds. If multiple candidates share the same rank and seats are insufficient, additional seats are created to accommodate all of them.

Candidates can modify their choice list before the deadline by requesting an unlock through the portal, but once the deadline passes, the last saved list is automatically locked. Accepting the allotted seat and completing all formalities is mandatory to remain in the counselling process.

Story continues below this ad

The JoSAA system ensures transparency and fairness by strictly adhering to its business rules, timelines, and online procedures, making it the single gateway for admissions to India’s top engineering and technical institutes.