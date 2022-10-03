scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

IIT Jodhpur’s School of Liberal Arts launches Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion

The Centre would explore the intersection of art and digital technology and bring academics, performers, and researchers belonging to diverse fields together to pursue the common objective of promoting art and artists, both local and global.

IIT Jodhpur, IIT Jodhpur School of Liberal Arts, IIT Jodhpur Centre of Excellence, Indian Institute of Technology JodhpurDuring Inaugural session of the Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion at IIT Jodhpur (Image credit: IIT Jodhpur)

The School of Liberal Arts at Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur has launched the Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion. It is a first of its kind initiative by any IIT and one of the firsts in the country.

Deriving its inspiration from the National Education Policy 2020, it encourages an expanded vision of Liberal Arts without any compartmentalisation between arts, sciences and technology. The School of Liberal Arts aims to promote such a transdisciplinary and futuristic outlook with the establishment of the Centre of Excellence on Arts and Digital Immersion (CoE ADI).

CoE ADI intends to explore the intersection between art and the digital medium in the form of art analytics, content development, social history and sociological analysis of newer art forms. It will also serve as a platform for artists to secure their livelihood and intellectual property rights.

Centre aims to engage IIT Jodhpur students in academic programs and offer courses at Masters level to explore the convergence of art and technology.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 04:05:15 pm
Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
