IIT-Jodhpur introduces two new four year BSc programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur will launch new engineering-linked four-year Bachelor of Science programmes in Chemistry and Physics with specialisation. The institute offers to cater to the growing need and demand for modern technologies through these courses.

In the first year, the programmes will focus on fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering. The second and third years will focus on comprehensive theory and experiments in advanced concepts of Chemistry and Physics. And, in the final year, the programmes will enable students to specialise in a focused area at the forefront of science.

The courses are designed with respect to the interdisciplinary approach mentioned in the National Education Policy 2020. One of the key features of this programme’s curriculum is the flexibility of opting different specialisations.

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

The programme has been developed with the aim of science-based engineering innovation. It is designed for graduate students and has application opportunities in areas including Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Materials and devices, Energy, Healthcare and Environment.

The key features of the programme are:

Emphasis on industry-relevant sustainable innovations

Opportunity to get department specific specialisation in Spectroscopy & Dynamics, and Organic & Organometallic Catalysis

Interdisciplinary specialization in Advanced Energy Materials

Bachelor of Science in Physics

The Bachelor of Science in Physics programme aims to focus on theoretical foundations and practical skills in fundamental and applied physics with the understanding of interdisciplinary subjects through theory, computation and hands-on training. The graduates of this programme will have career opportunities in diverse areas, including Green Energy and Sustainable Energy Materials, Photonics and Terahertz Technology/Communications, Quantum Technology and Communications, Quantum Open Systems, Flexible Electronics, Multifunctional Materials and Devices, Smart Energy for smart cities and Smart Healthcare.

The key features of the programme are:

Flexibility for pursuing capability-linked specialisations in various domains viz. Advanced Energy Materials, Photonics and

Quantum Technologies

Integration of Engineering Design aspects into the curriculum

Opportunity to gain industrial experience through industry collaborations

The students in the programme will have the opportunity to convert their four-year programme to five years Bachelor of Science-MTech dual degree programme with respective specialisation. The programme also offers to pursue an entrepreneurial path through science-based engineering innovations.