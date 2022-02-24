IIT-Jodhpur to offer postgraduate diploma in data engineering and cloud computing

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur invites applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing. The applications window for the program is open until March 11, 2022, and its first batch is set to commence in the same month.

The programme is being offered in partnership with WileyNXT. It is a 12-month intensive program comprising 600+ learning hours and live online classes by the faculty of IIT Jodhpur. The programme offers a total of 36 academic credits with 18 credits per semester.

With the right mix of theoretical and practical learning, the curriculum is strategically designed for IT, software, and technology professionals who are aiming for a high-growth career in data engineering and cloud computing. A capstone project at the end of the program focuses on the aspect of experiential learning. Candidates will also receive IIT Jodhpur alumni status after the successful completion of the program.

The post-graduate diploma programme also has a mandatory in-campus immersion session encompassing 15 days per semester.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, associate professor, department of mathematics, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Today, one of the most in-demand skills in the IT and tech industry is data engineering and cloud computing. However, we are seeing a big talent war amongst corporates and organizations due to the lack of availability of a skilled workforce.”

To enrol in this PG diploma programme, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science (4-year program) or a master’s degree in science, MCA, or a similar discipline, with a minimum of 50 per cent score/ CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 and corresponding proportional requirements. Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of two years of work experience (following the completion of a bachelor’s degree) in industry, R&D laboratories, or academic institutions.

Candidates can check out more details at wileynxt.com/postgraduate-diploma-in-data-engineering-and-cloud-computing.

Dip Sankar Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Companies are becoming increasingly reliant on Cloud services and models, necessitating the IT sector’s constant search for competitive and specialized capabilities. It is forecasted that the Big Data and Data Engineering Services market size will grow at a CAGR of 18 per cent from 2021 to 2027. With our exclusive and unique PG Diploma program, we strive to train and nurture skilled talent who are ready to make professional and career gains out of the growing industry.”