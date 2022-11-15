scorecardresearch
IIT Jodhpur, Swiggy join hands to develop facial recognition tools

This partnership was established when Swiggy recognised the need for an AI-driven capability that can automatically detect and extract faces from various types of images and selfies.

IIT Jodhpur, Swiggy, face recognition systemThe two teams are hoping that this will help provide a smoother experience for customers and restaurant partners. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur today announced a partnership with Swiggy’s Applied Research team to develop a state-of-the-art face recognition system based on computer vision and artificial intelligence.

IIT Jodhpur has joined hands with the convenience platform to develop the facial recognition system that will further strengthen the AI capability of the Swiggy platform and enable increased security and compliance on the platform. The two teams are hoping that this will help provide a smoother experience for customers and restaurant partners.

This partnership was established when Swiggy recognised the need for an AI-driven capability that can automatically detect and extract faces from various types of images and selfies. The extracted faces will be used for identity verification of a person by matching them against selfies taken via the app. Moreover, this technology has the capability to provide benefits to Swiggy in several applications of fraud detection, impersonation, shift attendance, etc.

“The research team at IIT Jodhpur has been working on designing robust face recognition solutions for constrained and unconstrained environments for more than a decade. This partnership with Swiggy provides an opportunity to advance research for solving real-world applications of matching document ID with selfies,” Mayank Vatsa, PI, IIT Jodhpur said.

