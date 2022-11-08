scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

IIT Jodhpur study reveals cost of hospitalisation in govt versus private hospitals

The average total spending per day of hospitalisation in India is Rs 2833 for public hospitals and Rs 6788 for private hospitals.

IIT Jodhpur, IIT reserach, Hospitalisation costOverall, supply-side public spending contributed to 16 per cent of total spending. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur conducted research on how much do government and households spend on an episode of hospitalisation during their visit to public and private healthcare facilities in India.

This research proved that the government and households put together spent substantially more per hospitalisation in private hospitals than public hospitals.

Read |IIT-Madras partners with Sutherland to provide financial support to 10,000 NPTEL students

According to the research analysis, the average total spending per day of hospitalisation in India is Rs 2833 for public hospitals and Rs 6788 for private hospitals. Overall, supply-side public spending contributed to 16 per cent of total spending, demand-side spending through publicly funded health insurance (PFHI) to 16 per cent, cash incentives to 1 per cent and out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) to 67 per cent. OOPE constituted 31 per cent of total spending per episode in public and 86 per cent in private hospitals.

Highlighting the need of the research, Dr Alok Ranjan, assistant professor, School of Liberal Arts, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Provisioning of inpatient care under public facilities is more cost effective compared to the private sector in India. Therefore, there is an urgent need to invest in public health facilities compared to purchasing it from the private sector.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

This comparative study for public and private hospitals was carried out specifically in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh by Dr Alok Ranjan, Assistant Professor, School of Liberal Arts, IIT Jodhpur, along with Dr Samir Garg (first author and Executive Director, State Health Resource Centre (SHRC), Chhattisgarh); Narayan Tripathi, Senior Program Coordinator, SHRC; and Kirtti Kumar Bebarta, Program Associate, SHRC.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 01:39:31 pm
Next Story

Mixed in J&K accession row, rise of Maharaja Hari Singh as a ‘Hindu’, ‘Jammu’ icon

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement