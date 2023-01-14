IIT-Jodhpur invites application for MBA programmes

IIT Jodhpur (SME) MBA Admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) invites applications for MBA and MBA-Technology degrees. The last date to apply is February 28.

Eligibility Criteria

The MBA programme is open to candidates with an undergraduate degree earned in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (minimum of 55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates) and a valid CAT 2022 score. Final-year students (of the above-mentioned program) are also eligible to apply.

IIT Jodhpur MBA admission: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Jodhpur (SME) — iitj.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to Academics and select ‘schools’, then click on ‘School of Management and Entrepreneurship’.

Step 3: On the IIT Jodhpur (SME) homepage click on ‘admissions’ and click on ‘MBA & MBA-Technology’, then click how to apply.

Step 4: Click on the ‘admission portal link’.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Register’ tab.

Step 6: Enter the details and click on ‘Login’

Step 7: Fill out the application form and submit

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Download the application and save it for future use.

For more details about the curriculum and the futuristic blend of management and technology courses, aspirants can visit the official website of IIT Jodhpur — iitj.ac.in.