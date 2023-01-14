scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

IIT-Jodhpur invites application for MBA programmes

IIT Jodhpur (SME) MBA Admissions: IIT Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship invites applications for MBA programme leading to MBA and MBA-Technology degrees.

IIT Jodhpur, IIT Jodhpur SME, SME, admissions, mbaIIT Jodhpur has several advantages to venturing into management education. (Representive Image File)

IIT Jodhpur (SME) MBA Admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) invites applications for MBA and MBA-Technology degrees. The last date to apply is February 28. 

Also read |Life in an IIT: Opportunities, learning alongwith fun, IIT Guwahati student shares his experience

Eligibility Criteria

The MBA programme is open to candidates with an undergraduate degree earned in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (minimum of 55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates) and a valid CAT 2022 score. Final-year students (of the above-mentioned program) are also eligible to apply.

IIT Jodhpur MBA admission: How to Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Jodhpur (SME) — iitj.ac.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

Step 2: Go to Academics and select ‘schools’, then click on ‘School of Management and Entrepreneurship’.

Step 3: On the IIT Jodhpur (SME) homepage click on ‘admissions’ and click on ‘MBA & MBA-Technology’, then click how to apply.

Step 4: Click on the ‘admission portal link’.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Register’ tab.

Step 6: Enter the details and click on ‘Login’

Step 7: Fill out the application form and submit

Step 8: Pay the application fee 

Step 9: Download the application and save it for future use.

Advertisement

For more details about the curriculum and the futuristic blend of management and technology courses, aspirants can visit the official website of IIT Jodhpur — iitj.ac.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 11:51 IST
Next Story

Iran hangs former defence ministry official Ali Reza Akbari over spy claim

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close