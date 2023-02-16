scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
IIT Jodhpur registration process begins for MBA programme; check steps to register

Interested candidates can fill the application form till February 28 at the official website — oa.iitj.ac.in. The results will be declared in May 2023.

IIT Jodhpur begins registration for MBA programmeThe last date of registration is February 28. (Image Source: IIT Jodhpur website/ File image)

IIT Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship recently invited online applications for MBA programme which blends aspects of management and technology. Students completing this programme will be awarded MBA and MBA-Technology degrees. Interested candidates can fill the application form till February 28 at the official website — oa.iitj.ac.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview through the virtual mode from the third week of March to the first week of April 2023. The results will be declared in May 2023, and classes will commence in July 2023. Kindly note that these dates are tentative and subject to change, the official notice states.

IIT Jodhpur: Steps to register for MBA programme

Step 1: Visit the official website — oa.iitj.ac.in.

Step 2: Register by entering your email, phone number.

Step 3: Once registered, login and fill the application form.

Step 4: Submit the required documents and pay the required fee.

Step 5: Download the payment receipt for future reference.

It is a two year postgraduate programme out of which programme’s second year curriculum offers students choice between two tracks leading to either the MBA or the MBA Technology degree. The MBA program is open to the candidates with an undergraduate degree, earned in any discipline with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and a valid CAT 2022 score.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:24 IST
