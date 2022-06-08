IIT Jodhpur launches new MTech programme in AR, VR; Check curriculum details, admission process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, is introducing a new part-time online MTech programme for working professionals in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The programme will be offered in collaboration with iHub Drishti Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — mtecharvr.ihub-drishti.ai.

The registration program for application will close on June 17, 2022. The official website will make an announcement for the shortlisted candidates on June 20 and the written test is scheduled to be conducted on June 27, 2022. The results will be declared on June 30.

At the end of the program, a student is expected to have an understanding of the fundamentals related to AR/VR technologies, content creation, hardware design for AR/VR applications, knowledge of working principles of Game Design, Medical Applications, AR/VR based training simulators, Navigation and tracking in AR/VR, working principles of scanning and 3D reconstruction and sensor data fusion, Image Synthesis, Rendering, and Animation.

Professor Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “This is possibly the first MTech program in this area, offered by an IIT in this space. The uniqueness of the programme is that this has been devised and designed through collaboration of experts across IITs. The course will be taught and executed by a team of experts across the country including experts from industry.”

He further added, “Today we all talk about AR and VR and metaverse as the future of immersive technology. Every interface has to be unique and experiential – from e-commerce, learning, to controlling systems. In AR & VR, the most critical and enabling technology is Artificial Intelligence (AI). The program is a unique combination of skill sets which will enable people to develop intelligent experiential systems that encompass all areas of human endeavors from entertainment to scientific discovery.”