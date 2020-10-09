IIT-Jodhpur launches BTech in AI, data science

Course is for those who take admission in IIT-Jodhpur based on JEE Advanced score. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur will offer a new undergraduate programme in artificial intelligence and data science from the academic session 2020-21. The new BTech programme will have courses in computer science, mathematics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and their applications in various domains.

Students who opt for the course can also take a specialisation in areas including visual computing, socio-digital realities, language technologies, robotics, and the Artificial Intelligence of Things. Students will also have the option to pursue MBA (tech) in the fifth year as dual-degree option in the School of Management and Entrepreneurship, the IIT said in an official release.

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design

Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT-Jodhpur, said: “Under the broad umbrella of IIT Jodhpur’s unique proposition of AI for everything, students belonging to the academic programmes in AI, Data and Computational Sciences will be part of scientific innovations for solving local and global engineering and social problems in close collaboration with industry. Students will be part of the institute’s initiatives for ensuring better life and livelihood for all with AI as the enabling force. IIT-Jodhpur would like AI and Data Science students to explore transdisciplinary research agenda fostering collaborative opportunities across all the departments of IIT Jodhpur and partner organisations.”

The IIT-Delhi has also announced to set-up ‘School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI)’. The new school will begin its PhD programme from the next admission cycle – January 2021. The institute is also planning to offer postgraduate level degree courses at a later stage.

Read | IISc Bangalore offers online course in computational data science

IIT-Jodhpur already has AI Supercomputer (A-100) from NVIDIA besides DGX-2 and virtual reality and augmented reality lab established by Samsung. The institute also claims that a technology innovation hub in the areas of Computer Vision, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality is being established by the support of the Department of Science and Technology at the tune of Rs 115 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd