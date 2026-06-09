IIT Jodhpur introduces BS in Mathematics and Computing for 2026-27

The Department of Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has announced the launch of a new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Mathematics and Computing for the academic year 2026-27. The programme is designed to bridge theoretical mathematical frameworks with modern computational applications, aimed at preparing graduates for careers at the intersection of mathematics, data science, and technology.

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The programme will be offered with a limited intake of 40 seats, ensuring a focused and high-quality learning environment for selected candidates. Admissions will be conducted through JEE Advanced 2026, in line with the standard IIT undergraduate admission process.