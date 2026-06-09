IIT Jodhpur introduces BS in Mathematics and Computing for 2026-27

The Department of Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has announced the launch of a new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Mathematics and Computing for the academic year 2026-27. The programme is designed to bridge theoretical mathematical frameworks with modern computational applications, aimed at preparing graduates for careers at the intersection of mathematics, data science, and technology.
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The programme will be offered with a limited intake of 40 seats, ensuring a focused and high-quality learning environment for selected candidates. Admissions will be conducted through JEE Advanced 2026, in line with the standard IIT undergraduate admission process.
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The curriculum is structured to develop deep technical mastery over four years, integrating mathematical thinking with computational innovation. Students will be trained in areas spanning pure and applied mathematics, algorithm design, programming, data analytics, and computational modelling thus, equipping them to work across high-demand sectors including technology, finance, research, and artificial intelligence.
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The programme reflects a growing recognition within technical institutions that the boundaries between mathematics and computing are increasingly converging, with professionals who can operate fluently across both domains being among the most sought-after in the global job market.
With only 40 seats available, competition for admission is expected to be high. Candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026 and have an interest in mathematics and computing are encouraged to consider this programme as part of their JoSAA counselling choice list.
For further details about the programme structure, curriculum, and faculty, candidates can contact the Department of Mathematics at IIT Jodhpur at office_mathematics@iitj.ac.in or check the official website of IIT Jodhpur at iitj.ac.in.