IIT Jodhpur launches BS in management and tech to beat AI job disruption

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has introduced a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management and Technology, positioning it as an interdisciplinary programme designed to prepare students for careers in an artificial intelligence-driven economy.

The institute, in a statement, said the programme has been designed in response to changing workforce requirements, where AI is reshaping entry-level jobs and increasing demand for professionals with both technological and managerial skills.

The curriculum will combine management education with technology, while allowing students to integrate their own disciplinary interests in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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