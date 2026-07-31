IIT Jodhpur launches BS in management and tech to beat AI job disruption

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has introduced a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management and Technology, positioning it as an interdisciplinary programme designed to prepare students for careers in an artificial intelligence-driven economy.
The institute, in a statement, said the programme has been designed in response to changing workforce requirements, where AI is reshaping entry-level jobs and increasing demand for professionals with both technological and managerial skills.
The curriculum will combine management education with technology, while allowing students to integrate their own disciplinary interests in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Also Read | IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras website hacker may get a second shot at admissions instead of legal action
According to IIT Jodhpur, interactions with applicants to the inaugural batch indicate that students are increasingly focused on career outcomes such as internships, placements and industry exposure. The institute said prospective students raised questions around employment opportunities and long-term career prospects, while parents were more focused on admission processes and programme logistics.
The institute also highlighted the diverse backgrounds of students admitted to the programme. These include an engineering student looking to complement leadership experience with formal management education, a sociology student seeking to combine behavioural sciences with technology and management, and another student aiming to apply the programme’s learning to a family business rather than pursue conventional employment.
Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said the programme was developed in response to rapid changes in the job market driven by AI. He said the ability to combine technological understanding with management thinking has become an essential skill for graduates entering the workforce.
The institute said the programme aligns with the objectives of NEP 2020, which promotes multidisciplinary learning, flexible academic pathways and outcome-oriented education. By combining management, technology and domain-specific learning within a single degree, IIT Jodhpur said the programme aims to prepare graduates for evolving roles across industries in the AI era.