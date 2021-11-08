scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

IIT Jodhpur invites applications for online PG Diploma in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing

IIT-Jodhpur has begun the application process for the program and the deadline to apply is November 30, 2021. Applicants have to qualify a written test conducted by IIT Jodhpur to get enrolled in the program. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 8, 2021 2:45:08 pm
IIT Jodhpur, IITJodhpur new courseIIT-Jodhpur will also facilitate career assurance program for successful candidates. (File)

Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), in partnership with WileyNXT, has announced the launch of its first online Post Graduate Diploma Program in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing with academic credits. The institute will also facilitate a career assurance program for successful candidates. 

IIT-Jodhpur has begun the application process and the deadline to apply is November 30, 2021. Applicants have to qualify for a written test conducted by the institute. 

Read |Google launches scholarship for women pursuing computer science degree

Aspirants with a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science (4-year program) or a master’s degree in science, MCA or in a related field with a minimum of 50 per cent score/ CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 with corresponding proportional requirements are eligible for the course.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of 2 years of work experience (after qualifying degree) in industry/ research and development laboratories/ academic institutions.

Also read |Here’s list of new courses launched by IITs and IIMs

On successful completion of the program, the candidates will be provided with a certification of Post Graduate Diploma by IIT Jodhpur and a digital certificate by WileyNXT. Post the completion, Wiley will also help these PG Diploma holders in finding relevant jobs. The program is set to commence its first batch on December 5, 2021.

The 12-month live online PG Diploma program includes 600+ learning hours by the IIT Jodhpur faculty and practical sessions led by Wiley. The program also focuses on specialisation such as retail and financial analytics.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement