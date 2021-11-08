IIT Jodhpur invites applications for online PG Diploma in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing

Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), in partnership with WileyNXT, has announced the launch of its first online Post Graduate Diploma Program in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing with academic credits. The institute will also facilitate a career assurance program for successful candidates.

IIT-Jodhpur has begun the application process and the deadline to apply is November 30, 2021. Applicants have to qualify for a written test conducted by the institute.

Aspirants with a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science (4-year program) or a master’s degree in science, MCA or in a related field with a minimum of 50 per cent score/ CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 with corresponding proportional requirements are eligible for the course.

Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of 2 years of work experience (after qualifying degree) in industry/ research and development laboratories/ academic institutions.

On successful completion of the program, the candidates will be provided with a certification of Post Graduate Diploma by IIT Jodhpur and a digital certificate by WileyNXT. Post the completion, Wiley will also help these PG Diploma holders in finding relevant jobs. The program is set to commence its first batch on December 5, 2021.

The 12-month live online PG Diploma program includes 600+ learning hours by the IIT Jodhpur faculty and practical sessions led by Wiley. The program also focuses on specialisation such as retail and financial analytics.